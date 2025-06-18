Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Minister Criticizes Central Aid as Insufficient After Devastating Floods

Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi criticized the central government's Rs 2,006.40 crore disaster aid as inadequate following the 2023 floods and landslides. The state had sought Rs 9,042 crore to recover from the extensive damage. The BJP, however, welcomed the aid as vital relief for those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:55 IST
Himachal Pradesh seems divided over recent central aid efforts following the devastating 2023 floods and landslides, which inflicted severe damage on the region. While the central government approved Rs 2,006.40 crore for recovery, state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi condemned the amount as insufficient. Negi argued it fell short of the Rs 10,000 crore needed as estimated by central teams.

The BJP, on the other hand, praised the aid package, seeing it as a crucial step toward relief efforts for the disaster's victims. Union Health Minister Nadda expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the assistance, deeming it essential support in times of crisis.

The disaster, caused by heavy rains triggering floods and landslides in the state during July and August 2023, resulted in the loss of about 550 lives. While the debate on financial aid continues, efforts to bolster the region's disaster risk reduction system remain in focus to prevent further calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

