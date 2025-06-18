Himachal Pradesh Minister Criticizes Central Aid as Insufficient After Devastating Floods

Himachal Pradesh seems divided over recent central aid efforts following the devastating 2023 floods and landslides, which inflicted severe damage on the region. While the central government approved Rs 2,006.40 crore for recovery, state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi condemned the amount as insufficient. Negi argued it fell short of the Rs 10,000 crore needed as estimated by central teams.

The BJP, on the other hand, praised the aid package, seeing it as a crucial step toward relief efforts for the disaster's victims. Union Health Minister Nadda expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the assistance, deeming it essential support in times of crisis.

The disaster, caused by heavy rains triggering floods and landslides in the state during July and August 2023, resulted in the loss of about 550 lives. While the debate on financial aid continues, efforts to bolster the region's disaster risk reduction system remain in focus to prevent further calamities.

