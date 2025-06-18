Delhi Police Crack Down on Nationwide Cybercrime Syndicate

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals believed to be integral to a nationwide syndicate engaged in sextortion and banking fraud. The syndicate allegedly operated with the help of manipulated SIM cards and synthetic bank accounts, enabling widespread criminal activities.

Authorities have identified the suspects as Manish and Vipin Kumar. Manish, working as a point-of-sale agent, is accused of illegally supplying SIM cards activated with manipulated biometric data. These were used by cybercriminals under false identities. Meanwhile, Vipin Kumar was arrested while allegedly delivering fraudulent bank account kits.

This operation ties back to numerous cybercrime complaints across the country. The police's investigation has also revealed a substantial money trail linked to these activities, underscoring the syndicate's extensive reach and sophistication in executing their crimes.

