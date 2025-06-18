Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Nationwide Cybercrime Syndicate

Delhi Police arrested Manish and Vipin Kumar, members of a nationwide cybercrime syndicate involved in sextortion and banking frauds. They provided support to cybercriminals by supplying manipulated SIM cards and synthetic bank accounts. This operation links to multiple cybercrime cases reported across India, involving a money trail over Rs 5 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:35 IST
Delhi Police Crack Down on Nationwide Cybercrime Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals believed to be integral to a nationwide syndicate engaged in sextortion and banking fraud. The syndicate allegedly operated with the help of manipulated SIM cards and synthetic bank accounts, enabling widespread criminal activities.

Authorities have identified the suspects as Manish and Vipin Kumar. Manish, working as a point-of-sale agent, is accused of illegally supplying SIM cards activated with manipulated biometric data. These were used by cybercriminals under false identities. Meanwhile, Vipin Kumar was arrested while allegedly delivering fraudulent bank account kits.

This operation ties back to numerous cybercrime complaints across the country. The police's investigation has also revealed a substantial money trail linked to these activities, underscoring the syndicate's extensive reach and sophistication in executing their crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025