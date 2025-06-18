Delhi Launches City-wide Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign

The Delhi government is set to roll out an extensive campaign against drug abuse, coinciding with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26. Led by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, this city-wide initiative will involve awareness drives, street plays, and student engagement activities targeting marginalized communities.

The campaign will see collaboration between the social welfare, police, and education departments to achieve a drug-free, healthy, and empowered Delhi. In a recent meeting, Singh emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts and grassroots involvement, noting that drug addiction has widespread impacts on families and society.

A total of 64 hotspot locations in Delhi will host street plays to educate citizens about the dangers of drug abuse. Additionally, students will participate in activities like poster exhibitions and motivational talks. Singh also called for enhanced public messaging through various media to ensure widespread awareness.

