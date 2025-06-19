The Indian Constitution: A Champion of Socio-Economic Justice

Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, underscored the critical role of addressing structural inequalities to foster a truly progressive and democratic society. Speaking in Milan, he emphasized that socio-economic justice is essential for long-term stability, social cohesion, and sustainable development.

CJI Gavai highlighted the Indian Constitution's success in advancing substantive equality and socio-economic justice over 75 years. He credited affirmative actions in education and other social policies for promoting inclusion and correcting historical injustices.

The CJI further noted that socio-economic justice is not just about redistribution but ensuring every citizen can live with dignity and participate equally in societal life. He reaffirmed the Constitution's commitments to empowerment and protection of vulnerable groups.

