The Indian Constitution: A Champion of Socio-Economic Justice

Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, emphasized the importance of socio-economic justice for national progress. He highlighted the Indian Constitution's role in promoting equality and dignity for marginalized communities over the past 75 years. Efforts to enhance socio-economic rights remain crucial for India's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 00:35 IST
Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, underscored the critical role of addressing structural inequalities to foster a truly progressive and democratic society. Speaking in Milan, he emphasized that socio-economic justice is essential for long-term stability, social cohesion, and sustainable development.

CJI Gavai highlighted the Indian Constitution's success in advancing substantive equality and socio-economic justice over 75 years. He credited affirmative actions in education and other social policies for promoting inclusion and correcting historical injustices.

The CJI further noted that socio-economic justice is not just about redistribution but ensuring every citizen can live with dignity and participate equally in societal life. He reaffirmed the Constitution's commitments to empowerment and protection of vulnerable groups.

