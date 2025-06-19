Heartache and Allegations: Family Drama Unfolds in Murder Case

The Kushwaha family is grappling with dual tragedies as Raj Kushwaha, accused in a high-profile murder case, loses his grandmother Ram Lalli to a heart attack. Known for staunchly defending her grandson, Lalli passed away amidst a cloud of accusations and alleged conspiracies.

Darbari Singh, Lalli's grieving husband, stated that his wife had been relentlessly advocating her grandson's innocence. Singh alleged that political clout might be attempting to frame Raj in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a crime reportedly orchestrated by Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam.

Raj, an accountant in Indore, had relocated when his family's financial situation improved years ago. As the investigation spans across multiple states, the complexity deepens with Sonam's arrest, spotlighting personal and socio-economic intricacies in this controversial murder saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)