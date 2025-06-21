Left Menu

Delhi High Court Weighs In on Mysterious UK Death

The Delhi High Court considered the case of Pankaj Lamba, whose wife, Harshita Brella, died under mysterious circumstances in the UK. With a declared Proclaimed Offender status, Lamba fears arrest in India. His wife's body was discovered in London, and her family's complaint led to legal challenges.

  • Country:
  • India

Pankaj Lamba, a man facing charges of cruelty following his wife's mysterious death in the UK, received no immediate relief from the Delhi High Court. Harshita Brella's demise has sparked legal actions from her family, claiming it was a planned murder. The court cited the need for the roster bench to examine the matter further.

Presiding over the matter, Justices Pratibha M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta stated that Lamba, declared a proclaimed offender by a magistrate's order on May 1, can pursue legal remedies if arrested. Due to various legal complexities, the court postponed the decision until a roster bench hearing set for July 15.

Brella's family accused Lamba of fleeing to India post-murder, triggering legal proceedings in Palam Vihar under IPC Sections 498A, 406, and 34. The deceased's father was already in custody, and Lamba's parents faced arrest in March, intensifying the case's intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

