Justice Served: Tribal Calm Restored in Manipur

A prolonged strike in Manipur's Churachandpur district has been called to a halt after reaching a consensus with the local government over the death of a Kuki woman. She became a casualty in a confrontation between security forces and unidentified gunmen.

Hoikholhing Haokip was shot fatally amid the chaos in Langchingmanbi and Heichanglok villages. The move to cease the shutdown came after the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum and district officials settled the matter following tribal customary laws.

Her burial is set to take place at Sehken's Martyr Cemetery, under the directives of the Joint Philanthropic Organisation. Heartfelt thanks were extended to the local women and community for their unwavering support in the pursuit of justice for Hoikholhing.

(With inputs from agencies.)