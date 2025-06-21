Left Menu

Justice Served: Tribal Calm Restored in Manipur

A tribal group in Manipur's Churachandpur district ended its indefinite strike after a Kuki woman, Hoikholhing Haokip, died in a crossfire. Following discussions based on tribal laws, an agreement was reached with the district administration. Her remains will be interred at the Martyr Cemetery, led by the Joint Philanthropic Organisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:18 IST
Justice Served: Tribal Calm Restored in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A prolonged strike in Manipur's Churachandpur district has been called to a halt after reaching a consensus with the local government over the death of a Kuki woman. She became a casualty in a confrontation between security forces and unidentified gunmen.

Hoikholhing Haokip was shot fatally amid the chaos in Langchingmanbi and Heichanglok villages. The move to cease the shutdown came after the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum and district officials settled the matter following tribal customary laws.

Her burial is set to take place at Sehken's Martyr Cemetery, under the directives of the Joint Philanthropic Organisation. Heartfelt thanks were extended to the local women and community for their unwavering support in the pursuit of justice for Hoikholhing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025