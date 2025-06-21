Frenchman Arrested for Online Pedophile Crimes Tied to Colombia

A 55-year-old Frenchman has been apprehended in France on charges tied to orchestrating online pedophile crimes involving minors in Colombia, according to an announcement from the Paris prosecutor's office on Saturday.

The individual faces serious charges, including complicity in human trafficking involving minors under 15, as well as rape, sexual assault, and possessing child pornography. Authorities have remanded the suspect in custody.

The arrest was part of a coordinated operation with Colombian authorities, resulting in the detention of local offenders and intermediaries. Several victims were identified and have since received protection. Investigations revealed that the suspect sent over 30,000 euros to Colombian contacts in exchange for exploitative material, with weapons also discovered at his residence.

