Karnataka Law Minister Urges Action on Illegal Mining Scandal
Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil has expressed concern over the slow progress in addressing illegal mining cases in the state, which resulted in significant economic losses. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take decisive action, penalize those responsible, and recover the lost wealth to restore public trust.
Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil has raised serious concerns about the sluggish pace at which illegal mining cases are being addressed in the state. In a detailed letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Patil highlighted the government's lack of action which has caused public outrage.
Patil pointed out the significant financial losses incurred due to illegal mining activities between 2007 and 2011, amounting to an estimated Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He emphasized that only a small fraction of these cases have been investigated, with negligible convictions so far. This lack of progress has led to widespread dissatisfaction among the public.
The minister called for immediate steps, including the appointment of a Recovery Commissioner and the establishment of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to intensify probes into pending cases. Patil's letter underscores the urgency for the government to act decisively in recovering lost wealth and restoring public confidence.
