Child Rights Commission Challenges BJP Leader on Privacy Breach

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has raised concerns by issuing a show-cause notice to Amit Malviya, a prominent BJP leader. This action was taken following his alleged disclosure of a deceased minor's identity through a social media post.

Malviya, who manages BJP's national information and technology wing, suggested on his X handle that the minor was both gangraped and murdered. He accompanied this claim with a blurred photograph of the deceased, stirring significant public reactions. The post implied that incidents regarding women's safety in the state were on the rise.

In swift response, the WBCPCR leaned on Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 to draft a show-cause notice, demanding Malviya's explanation by Monday. Preliminary police investigations suggest the minor's death resulted from poison ingestion, with post-mortem reports negating any evidence of sexual assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)