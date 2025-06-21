Left Menu

Child Rights Commission Challenges BJP Leader on Privacy Breach

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights issued a notice to BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly revealing a deceased minor's identity online. Malviya claimed the girl was murdered and shared her photo, prompting WBCPCR to demand a response. Police found no signs of sexual assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:50 IST
Child Rights Commission Challenges BJP Leader on Privacy Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has raised concerns by issuing a show-cause notice to Amit Malviya, a prominent BJP leader. This action was taken following his alleged disclosure of a deceased minor's identity through a social media post.

Malviya, who manages BJP's national information and technology wing, suggested on his X handle that the minor was both gangraped and murdered. He accompanied this claim with a blurred photograph of the deceased, stirring significant public reactions. The post implied that incidents regarding women's safety in the state were on the rise.

In swift response, the WBCPCR leaned on Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 to draft a show-cause notice, demanding Malviya's explanation by Monday. Preliminary police investigations suggest the minor's death resulted from poison ingestion, with post-mortem reports negating any evidence of sexual assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025