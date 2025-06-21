Suspicious Bomb Device Thrown During Evening Prayers at Belfast Islamic Centre
A 34-year-old man was arrested in Northern Ireland for allegedly tossing a suspicious device into the Belfast Islamic Centre, with intentions still under investigation, suggesting potential hate crime. No injuries were reported. The Secretary of Northern Ireland and local politicians condemned the act as shameful and cowardly.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A 34-year-old man has been detained following a disturbing incident at the Belfast Islamic Centre in Northern Ireland. Allegedly, during evening prayers, the suspect threw a suspicious device into the center, prompting a swift police response. According to Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally, although no injuries were reported, the object was capable of causing harm.
Authorities are investigating whether this act was motivated by hate. McNally pointed out that while the individual was arrested under the Terrorism Act, the specific motive remains undisclosed. The police believe no other suspects were involved, and the perpetrator remains in custody.
The attack has been widely condemned by officials, with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn labeling it a 'shameful attack.' Local politicians echoed this sentiment, describing the act as cowardly and emphasizing that such hatred should have no presence in Northern Ireland. Further details about the suspect have not been released as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
