Aftermath of Ahmedabad Air Tragedy: DNA Tests Unravel Victims' Identities

Days after the Ahmedabad air crash, authorities still identify victims through DNA tests. Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala was confirmed dead, as families give samples for verification. Of the deceased, 231 DNA matches have been found, with bodies handed over while others wait for confirmation to proceed.

The painstaking process of identifying victims from the Ahmedabad plane crash continues, as families are asked to provide additional DNA samples after initial tests proved inconclusive. Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala has been confirmed among the deceased, with authorities handing over his remains following positive DNA identification, easing the family's grief.

The Air India flight AI-171, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, claiming 271 lives and causing significant devastation on the ground. Many bodies were burnt beyond recognition, necessitating DNA testing as a critical tool for identifying victims of this horrific tragedy.

Officials emphasize the sensitivity of the DNA testing process, citing legal protocols and a multi-agency effort to return bodies to families swiftly. As efforts continue, the tragedy's impact is felt in communities like Badlapur and Pimpri-Chinchwad, where heartfelt farewells brought solace and closure to grieving relatives.

