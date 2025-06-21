Fadnavis: No Slaughterhouses in Alandi, Ensures Water Management

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that slaughterhouses will be banned in Alandi, emphasizing the town's religious importance due to the presence of the poet-saint Dnyaneshwar's temple.

This region is significant as pilgrims begin their annual journeys to the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur from Alandi. The Chief Minister instructed the removal of land reservations for abattoirs from the town's Development Plan.

Fadnavis also outlined strategies to prevent floods in the Western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur and Sangli, stating that clear protocols and interstate coordination ensure effective management of dam water discharge during the monsoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)