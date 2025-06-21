Left Menu

Fadnavis: No Slaughterhouses in Alandi, Ensures Water Management

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that no slaughterhouses will be permitted in Alandi, a town of religious significance. He also affirmed effective water management systems are in place to prevent flooding in the Western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur and Sangli during monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:18 IST
Fadnavis: No Slaughterhouses in Alandi, Ensures Water Management
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that slaughterhouses will be banned in Alandi, emphasizing the town's religious importance due to the presence of the poet-saint Dnyaneshwar's temple.

This region is significant as pilgrims begin their annual journeys to the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur from Alandi. The Chief Minister instructed the removal of land reservations for abattoirs from the town's Development Plan.

Fadnavis also outlined strategies to prevent floods in the Western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur and Sangli, stating that clear protocols and interstate coordination ensure effective management of dam water discharge during the monsoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025