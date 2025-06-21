Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Educational Crisis: Congress Calls Out BJP's Controversial Policies

The Congress party criticized the BJP government in Chhattisgarh for allegedly closing over 10,000 schools and abolishing 45,000 teachers' posts under a 'Rationalisation Policy.' They accused the BJP of endangering the educational future of children and claimed mismanagement in law and order, and natural resource allocation.

Updated: 21-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:29 IST
The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of jeopardizing the state's educational future by shutting down more than 10,000 schools. This move, the Congress claims, follows the 'Rationalisation Policy' which also includes the abolishment of 45,000 teachers' posts and those of supporting staff.

Addressing the issue, AICC secretary and Chhattisgarh MLA Devendra Yadav stated that the policy would severely hinder children's access to education as many would now need to travel longer distances due to school closures. The party condemned the BJP's failure to deliver on its promised educational reforms.

The Congress also accused the state government of mismanaging natural resources and collapsing law and order, turning Chhattisgarh from an 'island of peace' into an unsafe region. Additional allegations were made regarding taxation practices, likening them to 'British-era inspector raj.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

