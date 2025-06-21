Bribery Bust: Policeman Nabbed in Kathua Corruption Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) successfully apprehended a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, following a week-long pursuit in a corruption case, authorities reported on Saturday.

Roshan Din, a head constable stationed at Kathua Police Station, was caught accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe from a factory worker on June 21. Although he fled the scene, the ACB's persistent efforts led to his arrest, according to an ACB spokesperson.

The case centers on Din's alleged demand for money in exchange for removing the factory employee's name from a list of accused individuals, despite evidence proving the worker's innocence. After fleeing, Din discarded the bribe money, later recovered by officials on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. The cash has been seized as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

