Bribery Bust: Policeman Nabbed in Kathua Corruption Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested head constable Roshan Din in Jammu and Kashmir after he accepted a Rs 15,000 bribe. The officer, wanted for manipulating case records, initially evaded capture but was apprehended following a chase. The bribery incident involved a factory employee seeking justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) successfully apprehended a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, following a week-long pursuit in a corruption case, authorities reported on Saturday.

Roshan Din, a head constable stationed at Kathua Police Station, was caught accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe from a factory worker on June 21. Although he fled the scene, the ACB's persistent efforts led to his arrest, according to an ACB spokesperson.

The case centers on Din's alleged demand for money in exchange for removing the factory employee's name from a list of accused individuals, despite evidence proving the worker's innocence. After fleeing, Din discarded the bribe money, later recovered by officials on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. The cash has been seized as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

