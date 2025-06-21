Punjab Police Busts UK-Operated Terror Module
Punjab Police dismantled a UK-operated Babbar Khalsa International terror module backed by Pakistan, arresting a local operative and seizing six pistols. The module was linked to foreign handlers and aimed at destabilizing Punjab through targeted killings. Further investigations are underway to uncover the broader network.
21-06-2025
Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Saturday as they dismantled a terror module linked to Babbar Khalsa International, orchestrated by a UK-based handler with backing from Pakistan.
Local operative Onkar Singh, aka Nawab, was apprehended in Amritsar, and six foreign-made pistols were seized, according to DGP Gaurav Yadav.
Police sources revealed that the module operated using drones to smuggle weapons, intended for disrupting Punjab's stability. Authorities are probing the network further to expose its international connections.
