Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts UK-Operated Terror Module

Punjab Police dismantled a UK-operated Babbar Khalsa International terror module backed by Pakistan, arresting a local operative and seizing six pistols. The module was linked to foreign handlers and aimed at destabilizing Punjab through targeted killings. Further investigations are underway to uncover the broader network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:17 IST
Punjab Police Busts UK-Operated Terror Module
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Saturday as they dismantled a terror module linked to Babbar Khalsa International, orchestrated by a UK-based handler with backing from Pakistan.

Local operative Onkar Singh, aka Nawab, was apprehended in Amritsar, and six foreign-made pistols were seized, according to DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Police sources revealed that the module operated using drones to smuggle weapons, intended for disrupting Punjab's stability. Authorities are probing the network further to expose its international connections.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025