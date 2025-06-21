Punjab Police Busts UK-Operated Terror Module

Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Saturday as they dismantled a terror module linked to Babbar Khalsa International, orchestrated by a UK-based handler with backing from Pakistan.

Local operative Onkar Singh, aka Nawab, was apprehended in Amritsar, and six foreign-made pistols were seized, according to DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Police sources revealed that the module operated using drones to smuggle weapons, intended for disrupting Punjab's stability. Authorities are probing the network further to expose its international connections.