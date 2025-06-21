Tragic Turn of Events: Alleged Abduction Leads to Suicide

A woman reportedly ended her life by consuming poison after her daughter was allegedly taken away by a man, whom her husband described as an abductor. The police successfully located the daughter and charged the accused, Sohail, with abetment of suicide.

Sohail is still at large, pending interrogation, according to DSP Sheojiram, the case's Investigating Officer. The victim, Sunita alias Sonia, aged 36, consumed a lethal substance at her residence on Friday. She was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, said police officials.

Her husband, Dhannalal Meena, claimed that Sohail forcefully entered their home in Mathna village in the early hours and fled with their daughter on a motorcycle, issuing threats against the family. Shaken by the event, Sunita took the drastic step, and authorities have since lodged a case under Section 108 for abetment of suicide against Sohail.

(With inputs from agencies.)