Crackdown on Phantom Connections: Operation Ghost SIM's Recent Success in Assam

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Police's 'Operation Ghost SIM' has apprehended a key suspect in Dhubri for facilitating a network that supplies bogus phone connections to cybercriminals. The arrest, part of an ongoing crackdown, highlights the illegal operations targeting innocent citizens online.

The Special Task Force, in collaboration with Dhubri police, detained Md Rupchand Ali from Bilasipara on Friday night. His possession included a mobile phone, two SIM cards, and numerous identification documents, suggesting deep involvement in fraudulent activities.

'Operation Ghost SIM' was initiated following intelligence reports of a widespread racket across Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana that securely procures SIM cards for cybercriminals, which are then allegedly used for cybercrime as well as activities the police classify as 'anti-national.'

(With inputs from agencies.)