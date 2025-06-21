Crackdown on Phantom Connections: Operation Ghost SIM's Recent Success in Assam
Assam Police's 'Operation Ghost SIM' has led to the arrest of Md Rupchand Ali in Dhubri for his role in a network providing fraudulent phone connections to cybercriminals. Investigations revealed connections across Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana with links to both cybercrime and alleged anti-national activities.
In a significant breakthrough, Assam Police's 'Operation Ghost SIM' has apprehended a key suspect in Dhubri for facilitating a network that supplies bogus phone connections to cybercriminals. The arrest, part of an ongoing crackdown, highlights the illegal operations targeting innocent citizens online.
The Special Task Force, in collaboration with Dhubri police, detained Md Rupchand Ali from Bilasipara on Friday night. His possession included a mobile phone, two SIM cards, and numerous identification documents, suggesting deep involvement in fraudulent activities.
'Operation Ghost SIM' was initiated following intelligence reports of a widespread racket across Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana that securely procures SIM cards for cybercriminals, which are then allegedly used for cybercrime as well as activities the police classify as 'anti-national.'
