Tensions Rise: Houthis Threaten U.S. Ships in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi group warned they would target U.S. ships in the Red Sea if the U.S. intervenes in Israeli attacks on Iran. This statement follows a ceasefire agreement made in May between the U.S. and the Houthis, pledging mutual non-aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:42 IST
Tensions are escalating as Yemen's Houthi movement has issued a stern warning, threatening to target American ships in the Red Sea. This threat hinges on any U.S. involvement in potential Israeli strikes on Iran, according to a statement made by the group's military spokesperson on Saturday.

This development follows a fragile ceasefire agreement reached in May between the U.S. and the Houthis. Under this accord, both sides had committed to refrain from attacking each other, promising a period of relative calm.

The recent statement underscores the volatile geopolitical landscape in the region, as various parties navigate complex relationships and shifting alliances, with significant implications for international maritime security.

