Empowering Budding Districts: Sarma Inaugurates Jails in Bodoland

In a significant move to enhance infrastructural facilities in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated two district jails on Saturday in Chirang and Baksa.

The first inauguration took place at Kajalgaon in Chirang, where the jail, built for Rs 72.79 crore, can house 500 prisoners. The second was at Mushalpur in Baksa, constructed for Rs 53.86 crore, also with a capacity for 500 inmates. Both establishments include separate accommodations for male and female prisoners and feature all necessary administrative facilities.

At the events, Sarma expressed optimism about the region's growth, especially with upcoming projects like the Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan, which could bring multiple opportunities to Chirang. The state government is keen on ensuring balanced development across BTR's five districts, as evidenced by ongoing projects like the new road and rail lines aiming to boost economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)