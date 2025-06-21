Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Mannanthala: Sibling Violence Leads to Fatality

A woman named Shefeena was allegedly beaten to death by her brother in Mannanthala. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening, according to local police. While the suspect has been detained, further details are pending. Reports suggest intoxication, though police have not confirmed this.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a woman named Shefeena was allegedly beaten to death by her brother in Mannanthala on Saturday evening, according to statements from the local police.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Mannanthala police station. The brother has been taken into custody, and authorities announced that his formal arrest will soon be recorded.

While there are circulating reports suggesting the suspect was intoxicated at the time, the police have yet to verify these claims, leaving the full circumstances of the incident unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

