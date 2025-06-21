British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

Authorities in Cyprus have detained a British national on allegations of terrorism and espionage, officials announced on Saturday.

The detainee was brought before a district court, which ordered an eight-day detention as investigations continue. While the British Foreign Office confirmed the suspect's identity, no further details have been released under national security concerns.

Local media identify the suspect as of Azeri descent, arrested in Limassol's Zakaki suburb. He allegedly surveilled military bases, including a British RAF base near Akrotiri and Cyprus's Andreas Papandreou Air Base, since mid-April amid regional tensions involving Israel and Iran. Such cases are uncommon on the island, considered a transit hub due to its proximity to the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)