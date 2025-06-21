Left Menu

Fugitive Behind UP Police Exam Leak Nabbed After Years

Ajay, wanted since 2024 for involvement in the UP Police recruitment exam paper leak, has been arrested. He faced charges including forgery and conspiracy. More than 48 lakh candidates participated in the annulled exam. The state mandated a re-test and empowered a Special Task Force to investigate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:10 IST
Fugitive Behind UP Police Exam Leak Nabbed After Years
Ajay
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested Ajay, a man on the run since 2024, in connection with the UP Police recruitment exam paper leak. The arrest was made in Muzaffarnagar, bringing an end to his fugitive status.

Ajay, hailing from Shamli district, has been wanted for several serious charges, including sections of forgery and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. Investigations had identified him as pivotal to the exam scandal that led to the annulment of the initial test.

The scam affected more than 48 lakh exam candidates and prompted the state government to order a re-test. A Special Task Force was commissioned to probe the allegations, signifying the gravity of the breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025