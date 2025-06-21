Fugitive Behind UP Police Exam Leak Nabbed After Years

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested Ajay, a man on the run since 2024, in connection with the UP Police recruitment exam paper leak. The arrest was made in Muzaffarnagar, bringing an end to his fugitive status.

Ajay, hailing from Shamli district, has been wanted for several serious charges, including sections of forgery and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. Investigations had identified him as pivotal to the exam scandal that led to the annulment of the initial test.

The scam affected more than 48 lakh exam candidates and prompted the state government to order a re-test. A Special Task Force was commissioned to probe the allegations, signifying the gravity of the breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)