Left Menu

Inferno at Barasat: Paint Factories Ablaze

A massive fire erupted at paint factories in Barasat, West Bengal, triggering the deployment of 20 fire tenders to control the blaze. No injuries have been reported yet, but the cause remains unknown. Firefighters and police are on site, with precautions taken to evacuate the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:59 IST
Inferno at Barasat: Paint Factories Ablaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire engulfed several paint factories in Barasat, located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening. The incident prompted a response involving 20 fire tenders attempting to subdue the raging flames.

The blaze originated in the paint-manufacturing units situated in the Bamunmora area, under the jurisdiction of Kadambagachi panchayat. Fortunately, reports indicate no injuries have occurred thus far. The fire, which broke out around 7:30 PM, spread rapidly due to the likely presence of highly inflammable substances.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, emergency personnel, including firefighters and police, remain on-site. The area has been evacuated as a precaution. Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is also present to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025