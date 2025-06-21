Inferno at Barasat: Paint Factories Ablaze

A significant fire engulfed several paint factories in Barasat, located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening. The incident prompted a response involving 20 fire tenders attempting to subdue the raging flames.

The blaze originated in the paint-manufacturing units situated in the Bamunmora area, under the jurisdiction of Kadambagachi panchayat. Fortunately, reports indicate no injuries have occurred thus far. The fire, which broke out around 7:30 PM, spread rapidly due to the likely presence of highly inflammable substances.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, emergency personnel, including firefighters and police, remain on-site. The area has been evacuated as a precaution. Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is also present to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)