Inferno at Barasat: Paint Factories Ablaze
A massive fire erupted at paint factories in Barasat, West Bengal, triggering the deployment of 20 fire tenders to control the blaze. No injuries have been reported yet, but the cause remains unknown. Firefighters and police are on site, with precautions taken to evacuate the area.
A significant fire engulfed several paint factories in Barasat, located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening. The incident prompted a response involving 20 fire tenders attempting to subdue the raging flames.
The blaze originated in the paint-manufacturing units situated in the Bamunmora area, under the jurisdiction of Kadambagachi panchayat. Fortunately, reports indicate no injuries have occurred thus far. The fire, which broke out around 7:30 PM, spread rapidly due to the likely presence of highly inflammable substances.
While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, emergency personnel, including firefighters and police, remain on-site. The area has been evacuated as a precaution. Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is also present to assess the situation.
