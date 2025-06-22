Left Menu

Dalit Groom's Procession Sparks Clash in Thakur-Dominated Village

A Dalit groom's wedding procession deviated from the designated route in a Thakur-dominated village, sparking a clash involving stone pelting, which injured a police constable. Authorities intervened to control the situation, ensuring the wedding concluded peacefully.

Updated: 22-06-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit groom's wedding procession in Etah district's Dhakpura village faced resistance, leading to a clash with the Thakur community on Saturday evening. The procession's deviation from its designated path sparked tensions that culminated in stone pelting, injuring a police constable.

The Awagarh police station's SHO, Akhilesh Kumar, reported that police quickly intervened to quell the unrest. The injured constable, Sunil Kumar, was tended to following the incident. High-ranking police officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh, arrived at the scene to assess and mitigate the situation.

Despite the commotion, the wedding ceremony proceeded without further incident, thanks largely to the efforts of law enforcement. The groom's uncle praised the police's role in ensuring a peaceful 'vidai' ceremony for the bride, marking the culmination of the nuptials without any additional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

