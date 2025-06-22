Left Menu

Ex-BDC Chairman Nabbed with Heroin: A Closer Look at the Arrest

Vikas Kumar Sharma, a former Block Development Council chairman in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested for possessing heroin. The police intercepted his vehicle and caught him with 10 grams of the drug. The arrest adds to Sharma's criminal history, prompting an investigation into potential drug network links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have apprehended Vikas Kumar Sharma, a former Block Development Council chairman, with 10 grams of heroin. The arrest occurred Saturday evening when Sharma was driving from Lamberi to Bagnoti.

Upon noticing the police checkpoint, Sharma attempted to evade capture, but officers successfully detained him, leading to the discovery of the narcotics. Authorities have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, shedding light on Sharma's criminal past, which includes three FIRs from 2006 to 2020.

Once a prominent political figure, Sharma's journey saw a brief stint as a BDC chairman, from September 2019 until his ousting in April 2020. Police investigations are ongoing to trace the heroin's source and unravel any wider drug trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

