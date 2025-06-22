Left Menu

UK Greenlights Controversial Mega Chinese Embassy Amid Espionage Concerns

The UK Planning Inspectorate has reportedly approved plans for a new mega Chinese embassy at Royal Mint Court, London, after initial opposition. Despite espionage concerns, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is expected to formalize approval. This decision has led to local outrage and potential legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's Planning Inspectorate has reportedly sanctioned the development of a new expansive Chinese embassy at the historic Royal Mint Court in central London. The decision comes after initial opposition due to espionage concerns, now facing uproar from local residents and possible judicial reviews.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is anticipated to formalize the approval, greenlighting the controversial project after intense lobbying by China. The move is expected to invoke disapproval from international partners, particularly amid heightened espionage accusations against China.

Despite backlash from residents and opposition figures, who have labeled the embassy a threat to national security, the government is moving forward. The decision also comes amidst pressure from international relations, where concerns persist over intelligence sharing if the embassy is operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

