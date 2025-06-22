Left Menu

Relentless Pursuit: India Targets Naxalites and Strengthens Forensic Science

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced ongoing operations against Naxalites, insisting on their surrender. The government focuses on developing forensic science infrastructure, education, and India's criminal justice system. Initiatives aim to modernize justice and foster entrepreneurship in Chhattisgarh, highlighting significant investment potential and local economic growth opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared an unyielding campaign against Naxalites, continuing operations through the monsoon season. The government remains firm in its refusal to negotiate until Naxalites surrender and integrate into society.

Over 400 Maoist fighters have been neutralized in operations since January last year, with the government focusing on major figures such as Nambala Keshav Rao. New measures aim at ending Naxalism by 2026.

Emphasizing development, Shah announced substantial investments in Chhattisgarh's forensic science education and infrastructure, alongside initiatives to enhance India's justice system, strengthening economic and entrepreneurial opportunities in the region.

