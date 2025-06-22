Relentless Pursuit: India Targets Naxalites and Strengthens Forensic Science
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced ongoing operations against Naxalites, insisting on their surrender. The government focuses on developing forensic science infrastructure, education, and India's criminal justice system. Initiatives aim to modernize justice and foster entrepreneurship in Chhattisgarh, highlighting significant investment potential and local economic growth opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared an unyielding campaign against Naxalites, continuing operations through the monsoon season. The government remains firm in its refusal to negotiate until Naxalites surrender and integrate into society.
Over 400 Maoist fighters have been neutralized in operations since January last year, with the government focusing on major figures such as Nambala Keshav Rao. New measures aim at ending Naxalism by 2026.
Emphasizing development, Shah announced substantial investments in Chhattisgarh's forensic science education and infrastructure, alongside initiatives to enhance India's justice system, strengthening economic and entrepreneurial opportunities in the region.
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party MP Calls Power Theft Case 'Politically Motivated' Amid Legal Developments
Osh City Removes Towering Lenin Statue in Routine Urban Development Move
Empowerment in Action: India's Women-Led Development Journey
Controversy Erupts Over Kurla Land Allocation Amid Dharavi Redevelopment Project
Navigating Global Tensions: Key Developments in World Politics