Relentless Pursuit: India Targets Naxalites and Strengthens Forensic Science

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared an unyielding campaign against Naxalites, continuing operations through the monsoon season. The government remains firm in its refusal to negotiate until Naxalites surrender and integrate into society.

Over 400 Maoist fighters have been neutralized in operations since January last year, with the government focusing on major figures such as Nambala Keshav Rao. New measures aim at ending Naxalism by 2026.

Emphasizing development, Shah announced substantial investments in Chhattisgarh's forensic science education and infrastructure, alongside initiatives to enhance India's justice system, strengthening economic and entrepreneurial opportunities in the region.