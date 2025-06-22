Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Election Commission's Decision on Video Footage

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Election Commission's decision to destroy election video footage after 45 days, questioning data storage capabilities amidst political pressures. He expresses concerns over transparency and privacy, and voices disbelief over the BJP government's handling of women's safety and Indians stranded abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav voiced strong opposition to the Election Commission's decision to destroy election process video footage after 45 days, accusing the commission of acting under BJP pressure.

Highlighting data storage potential, Yadav questioned the rationale behind the move, especially when large data centers are being developed in Uttar Pradesh. He urged that such footage should remain intact to ensure transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, Yadav criticized the BJP government's handling of women's safety and the plight of Indians stranded abroad, calling for immediate governmental intervention and measures to protect individuals and uphold democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

