Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Election Commission's Decision on Video Footage

In a recent press conference, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav voiced strong opposition to the Election Commission's decision to destroy election process video footage after 45 days, accusing the commission of acting under BJP pressure.

Highlighting data storage potential, Yadav questioned the rationale behind the move, especially when large data centers are being developed in Uttar Pradesh. He urged that such footage should remain intact to ensure transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, Yadav criticized the BJP government's handling of women's safety and the plight of Indians stranded abroad, calling for immediate governmental intervention and measures to protect individuals and uphold democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)