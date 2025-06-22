Left Menu

Nepalese Citizens Rescued from Captivity in Uttarakhand

In a joint operation with the Nepalese Embassy, KIN India, and Uttarakhand Police, thirty-five Nepalese citizens were rescued from captivity in Uttarakhand. The captives were reportedly tortured and extorted. Three individuals have been arrested as the investigation continues into the incident.

Thirty-five Nepalese citizens have been successfully rescued from captivity in Uttarakhand, according to a statement from the Nepalese Embassy. The operation was a joint effort involving the Embassy of Nepal, the social organization KIN India, and the Uttarakhand Police.

The victims were found in Kashipur, a locality in the Udham Singh Nagar district. According to the Embassy, the Nepalese nationals had been tortured by their captors. This revelation has shocked both the local and international community.

Three individuals have been apprehended in relation to the incident, and an ongoing investigation seeks to unravel the details. Authorities suspect that the victims, lured from various districts of Nepal, were also subjected to extortion. Action was initiated after the Embassy of Nepal was alerted to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

