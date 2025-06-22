US Issues Travel Advisory: Heightened Caution Urged for India Trips

The United States has issued a travel advisory for its citizens heading to India, urging them to exercise "increased caution" due to rising crime rates, including sexual assault, and potential terrorist threats. The advisory highlights specific areas to avoid, particularly parts of central and eastern India.

According to the advisory, "rape is one of the fastest-growing crimes in India," with violent incidents, including sexual assaults, frequently occurring at tourist sites. Attention is also drawn to the presence of terrorist groups that may target busy areas such as tourist locations, transportation hubs, and markets with little or no warning.

The advisory cautions US citizens against traveling to certain regions like Jammu and Kashmir (excluding eastern Ladakh and Leh) and the rural areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha due to threats from Maoist extremist groups, known as Naxalites. It emphasizes that US government employees must secure travel permissions before visiting various regions.

