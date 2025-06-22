Attempted Suicide Rocks Police Station in UP Amid Kidnapping Investigation
A 19-year-old youth allegedly involved in kidnapping a minor girl attempted suicide at a police station in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, during police interrogation. The incident follows accusations by the girl's mother that the youth had abducted her daughter. An investigation is underway, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar Mohammad Usman.
- Country:
- India
A tense situation unfolded at a police station in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, where a 19-year-old, accused of kidnapping a minor, attempted to take his own life. Authorities say the young man was being interrogated concerning the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.
Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh confirmed that a kidnapping case was initially filed on Friday after the girl's father lodged a complaint. The case took a turn when the girl and her mother identified the young man by name, claiming he had lured the girl away. The development led to the youth being summoned for questioning on Sunday.
During the questioning session, the youth reportedly tried to slit his throat, prompting a swift response from police personnel who rushed him to a district hospital. Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar has initiated an investigation, now spearheaded by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar Mohammad Usman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Meat Discovery Sparks Investigation in Mathura
Manipur Unrest: Arrests Spark Protests Amidst Violence Investigation
Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Siddaramaiah Government of Anti-Hindu Stance Amid Activist's Murder Investigation
Transport Businessman's Murder: Arrests Made Following Investigation
Kaleshwaram Project Controversy: Shifts, Criticisms, and Investigations