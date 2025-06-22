Left Menu

Attempted Suicide Rocks Police Station in UP Amid Kidnapping Investigation

A 19-year-old youth allegedly involved in kidnapping a minor girl attempted suicide at a police station in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, during police interrogation. The incident follows accusations by the girl's mother that the youth had abducted her daughter. An investigation is underway, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar Mohammad Usman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:44 IST
Attempted Suicide Rocks Police Station in UP Amid Kidnapping Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense situation unfolded at a police station in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, where a 19-year-old, accused of kidnapping a minor, attempted to take his own life. Authorities say the young man was being interrogated concerning the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh confirmed that a kidnapping case was initially filed on Friday after the girl's father lodged a complaint. The case took a turn when the girl and her mother identified the young man by name, claiming he had lured the girl away. The development led to the youth being summoned for questioning on Sunday.

During the questioning session, the youth reportedly tried to slit his throat, prompting a swift response from police personnel who rushed him to a district hospital. Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar has initiated an investigation, now spearheaded by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar Mohammad Usman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025