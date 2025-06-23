Israel Nears Strategic Milestones on Iran's Missile and Nuclear Threats

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that Israel is on the verge of accomplishing its strategic goals concerning Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and nuclear program. In a statement to Israeli reporters, he expressed that the nation will not extend its military actions beyond what is necessary to reach these objectives.

Netanyahu reassured that operations will halt once their intended targets are fulfilled. He underlined the necessity of these actions by stating, "I have no doubt that this regime intends to annihilate us, which propels our commitment to neutralize these existential threats."

He stressed that Israel is making significant strides towards these goals, indicating decisive progress towards eliminating the threats posed by both the nuclear and missile programs in Iran. "We are very, very close to completing them," Netanyahu asserted.

