Left Menu

Israel Nears Strategic Milestones on Iran's Missile and Nuclear Threats

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is close to achieving its objectives of neutralizing Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear threats. While emphasizing determination to meet these goals, he indicated that actions will continue only as necessary, marking a substantial progress in the ongoing strategic effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 00:55 IST
Israel Nears Strategic Milestones on Iran's Missile and Nuclear Threats
operation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that Israel is on the verge of accomplishing its strategic goals concerning Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and nuclear program. In a statement to Israeli reporters, he expressed that the nation will not extend its military actions beyond what is necessary to reach these objectives.

Netanyahu reassured that operations will halt once their intended targets are fulfilled. He underlined the necessity of these actions by stating, "I have no doubt that this regime intends to annihilate us, which propels our commitment to neutralize these existential threats."

He stressed that Israel is making significant strides towards these goals, indicating decisive progress towards eliminating the threats posed by both the nuclear and missile programs in Iran. "We are very, very close to completing them," Netanyahu asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025