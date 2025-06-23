Left Menu

Japan Urges De-escalation Amid US-Iran Tensions

Japan expressed concern over the U.S. strikes on Iran, highlighting the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons while urging for a quick de-escalation. Japan finds the retaliatory escalation between Israel and Iran 'extremely regrettable.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-06-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 06:03 IST
Japan Urges De-escalation Amid US-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has expressed its concern following the recent U.S. military strikes on Iran, emphasizing the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities while simultaneously calling for a swift de-escalation of tensions.

In its statement, Japan described the current escalation between Israel and Iran as 'extremely regrettable' and urged all parties to exercise restraint.

Japan's reaction underscores its commitment to regional stability and non-proliferation, as well as its diplomatic role in promoting peace and security in the volatile Middle East region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025