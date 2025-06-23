Japan Urges De-escalation Amid US-Iran Tensions

Japan has expressed its concern following the recent U.S. military strikes on Iran, emphasizing the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities while simultaneously calling for a swift de-escalation of tensions.

In its statement, Japan described the current escalation between Israel and Iran as 'extremely regrettable' and urged all parties to exercise restraint.

Japan's reaction underscores its commitment to regional stability and non-proliferation, as well as its diplomatic role in promoting peace and security in the volatile Middle East region.

