Britain to Ban Pro-Palestinian Group under Anti-Terror Laws
Britain's government plans to ban Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws after members vandalized military planes. The ban criminalizes support or membership, potentially leading to 14-year prison sentences. The organization accused Britain of complicity in Middle Eastern conflicts, while officials cited its history of damaging protests.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom announced plans to ban pro-Palestinian activist group Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws. This decision follows the group's recent incident involving vandalism of military aircraft.
The measure will make it illegal to support or affiliate with Palestine Action, attracting severe legal consequences including up to 14 years imprisonment. The move comes amid ongoing protests and allegations accusing Britain of engaging in conflicts across the Middle East.
The ban, pending parliamentary approval, aligns with the government's strategy to restrict extremist activities and echoes previous proscriptions, including those against Hamas and al-Qaida.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Palestine Action
- anti-terrorism
- ban
- activism
- military
- vandalism
- Middle East
- protest
- laws
ALSO READ
Tension at Sea: Israeli Military Boards Charity Ship
Explosion Rattles Okinawa Military Base, Injures Japanese Soldier
Explosion at Okinawa Military Base Leaves Japanese Soldiers Injured
Canada Commits to Boosting Military Spending to Meet NATO Target
Military Mobilization Sparks Political Firestorm in Los Angeles