The United Kingdom announced plans to ban pro-Palestinian activist group Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws. This decision follows the group's recent incident involving vandalism of military aircraft.

The measure will make it illegal to support or affiliate with Palestine Action, attracting severe legal consequences including up to 14 years imprisonment. The move comes amid ongoing protests and allegations accusing Britain of engaging in conflicts across the Middle East.

The ban, pending parliamentary approval, aligns with the government's strategy to restrict extremist activities and echoes previous proscriptions, including those against Hamas and al-Qaida.

(With inputs from agencies.)