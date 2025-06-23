Left Menu

Tensions Rise as French Minister Condemns Israeli Prison Strike

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned Israel's strike on Tehran's Evin prison, which endangered French prisoners. He called for an end to all strikes to allow negotiations, and requested consular access to the detained citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:38 IST
Jean-Noel Barrot
  Country:
  France

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has denounced Israel's recent airstrike on Tehran's Evin prison, citing that the incident endangered French citizens incarcerated there.

Barrot emphasized on his X account the need for an immediate cessation of all military strikes to facilitate diplomatic discussions.

He further requested urgent consular visits to the affected French prisoners to ensure their safety and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

