India and Pakistan Extend Airspace Bans Amid Ongoing Tensions
The airspace ban between India and Pakistan has been extended by both nations until July 24. This decision follows the Pahalgam terror attack, which led India to impose various sanctions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Both countries have intensified their restrictions in response to ongoing tensions.
India has extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistani flights for another month, now lasting until July 24. This restriction affects flights operated, owned, and leased by Pakistan Airlines and includes military planes.
The decision follows the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in April, prompting India to impose sanctions such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Initially set to expire on May 24, the airspace closure was first extended to June 24 and has now been prolonged further.
Simultaneously, Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace until the same date. The mutual extensions reflect mounting tensions, underscored by retaliatory measures like downgrading diplomatic relations and shutting down the operational land border crossing at Attari.
