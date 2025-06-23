BJP MP Faces Threat Calls Allegedly from Maoist
BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao reported receiving threatening calls from someone claiming to be a Maoist from Madhya Pradesh. The calls were made twice on Monday. Rao notified the Telangana DGP and planned to email Union Home Minister Amit Shah. An investigation is underway.
BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao has reported receiving threatening phone calls from an individual claiming to be a Maoist from Madhya Pradesh.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when the calls were received twice by his assistant, who managed to record the second conversation using an indirect method due to technical constraints.
Rao, who serves as a Lok Sabha member from Medak, has alerted the Telangana DGP and plans to contact Union Home Minister Amit Shah for further assistance. An investigation is currently underway to trace the origin of the internet-based calls.
