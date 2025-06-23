Left Menu

BJP MP Faces Threat Calls Allegedly from Maoist

BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao reported receiving threatening calls from someone claiming to be a Maoist from Madhya Pradesh. The calls were made twice on Monday. Rao notified the Telangana DGP and planned to email Union Home Minister Amit Shah. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:21 IST
BJP MP Faces Threat Calls Allegedly from Maoist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao has reported receiving threatening phone calls from an individual claiming to be a Maoist from Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when the calls were received twice by his assistant, who managed to record the second conversation using an indirect method due to technical constraints.

Rao, who serves as a Lok Sabha member from Medak, has alerted the Telangana DGP and plans to contact Union Home Minister Amit Shah for further assistance. An investigation is currently underway to trace the origin of the internet-based calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025