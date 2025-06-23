Left Menu

Justice Sought: Charges in Blogger's Custodial Death Spark Uproar

Kenyan prosecutors approve murder charges against six people, including three police officers, for the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in custody. Ojwang's death ignited large protests and accusations of a cover-up. Ongoing demonstrations coincide with the anniversary of a past protest where police actions were scrutinized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenyan prosecutors have approved murder charges against six individuals, including three police officers, connected to the death of Albert Ojwang. His death, which occurred in police custody, has spurred significant public protests. The suspects are scheduled to face charges on Tuesday.

Ojwang, a 31-year-old blogger and teacher, died following his arrest associated with a complaint by Deputy National Police Chief Eliud Lagat. Initial police claims of suicide have been challenged by autopsy results indicating assault-related injuries.

With additional protests anticipated to coincide with the anniversary of a previous large-scale demonstration, activists criticize the limited charges, suggesting a potential cover-up. Meanwhile, Lagat temporarily stepped down amidst ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

