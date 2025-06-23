Justice Sought: Charges in Blogger's Custodial Death Spark Uproar
Kenyan prosecutors approve murder charges against six people, including three police officers, for the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in custody. Ojwang's death ignited large protests and accusations of a cover-up. Ongoing demonstrations coincide with the anniversary of a past protest where police actions were scrutinized.
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenyan prosecutors have approved murder charges against six individuals, including three police officers, connected to the death of Albert Ojwang. His death, which occurred in police custody, has spurred significant public protests. The suspects are scheduled to face charges on Tuesday.
Ojwang, a 31-year-old blogger and teacher, died following his arrest associated with a complaint by Deputy National Police Chief Eliud Lagat. Initial police claims of suicide have been challenged by autopsy results indicating assault-related injuries.
With additional protests anticipated to coincide with the anniversary of a previous large-scale demonstration, activists criticize the limited charges, suggesting a potential cover-up. Meanwhile, Lagat temporarily stepped down amidst ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenya
- prosecutors
- murder
- Albert Ojwang
- police custody
- protests
- cover-up
- charges
- Eliud Lagat
- activists
ALSO READ
Los Angeles in Uproar: National Guard Deployment Sparks Protests
Tensions Rise in Los Angeles Amid National Guard Deployment and Protests
Gurjar Community's Mahapanchayat Achieves Progress Amid Protests in Rajasthan
Unrest in Manipur: Protests Erupt Over Arrests Amidst Tensions
Chaos in Los Angeles: Protests Erupt Over National Guard Deployment