US Embassy Intensifies Social Media Vetting for Visa Applicants
The US Embassy announced that all applicants for F, M, or J non-immigrant visas must set social media accounts to public for vetting purposes. Since 2019, social media identifiers have been required on visa applications to ensure the applicant's identity and admissibility. This follows recent immigration policies.
The United States Embassy has announced a crucial adjustment in its visa application process, requiring individuals seeking F, M, or J non-immigrant visas to make their social media accounts public. This change aims to facilitate enhanced vetting essential for establishing their identity and admissibility under US law.
Since 2019, US visa applicants have been asked to include social media identifiers on their application forms. The Embassy emphasized that all available information is utilized in the visa screening process to identify individuals who may be inadmissible, including those posing national security threats.
These measures coincide with recent steps taken by the US administration, specifically following an immigration crackdown in Los Angeles. The Embassy reiterated its stance, underlining that a US visa is a privilege and can be revoked if laws are violated, also outlining consequences for illegal immigration facilitators.
