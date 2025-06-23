Left Menu

Pune Court Debates Adult Trial for Teen in Fatal Crash

The Pune Juvenile Justice Board is deliberating whether to try a 17-year-old as an adult after he allegedly drove a Porsche under the influence, killing two IT professionals. The prosecution claims the act was 'heinous,' while the defense argues that statutory requirements for this classification are unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The prosecution on Monday called for the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to try a 17-year-old accused of causing a fatal accident while driving intoxicated as an adult, denouncing the crime as 'heinous.'

The tragic incident occurred in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, making national headlines. The case has awaited determination from the JJB for over a year regarding the suitability of adult charges.

Special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray advocated for the adult trial, citing attempts to tamper with evidence and the gravity of the juvenile's actions. However, defense lawyer Prashant Patil referenced a Supreme Court ruling to argue that statutory criteria for classifying the crime as heinous have not been satisfied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

