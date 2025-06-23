Pune Court Debates Adult Trial for Teen in Fatal Crash

The prosecution on Monday called for the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to try a 17-year-old accused of causing a fatal accident while driving intoxicated as an adult, denouncing the crime as 'heinous.'

The tragic incident occurred in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, making national headlines. The case has awaited determination from the JJB for over a year regarding the suitability of adult charges.

Special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray advocated for the adult trial, citing attempts to tamper with evidence and the gravity of the juvenile's actions. However, defense lawyer Prashant Patil referenced a Supreme Court ruling to argue that statutory criteria for classifying the crime as heinous have not been satisfied.

