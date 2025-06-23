NIA Makes Breakthrough in Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) uncovered significant evidence in the Pahalgam terror attack investigation, which saw 26 killed. Two locals were arrested for aiding the terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The NIA criticizes speculative media coverage and will release verified details later.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives this April. The agency has detained two local residents, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, accused of providing shelter to the attackers.
The arrested individuals are believed to have harbored three Pakistani terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to the NIA. The suspects offered logistical support and shelter at a hill park location ahead of the attack, which tragically targeted tourists based on their religious identity.
The NIA has criticized ongoing speculative media reports about the terrorists' identities, promising to disclose verified details at an appropriate time. The evidence gathered includes witness accounts, video footage, technical data, and police sketches, which are still under careful analysis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
