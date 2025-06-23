Left Menu

NIA Makes Breakthrough in Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) uncovered significant evidence in the Pahalgam terror attack investigation, which saw 26 killed. Two locals were arrested for aiding the terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The NIA criticizes speculative media coverage and will release verified details later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:04 IST
NIA Makes Breakthrough in Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe
National Investigation Agency (NIA) Probe Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives this April. The agency has detained two local residents, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, accused of providing shelter to the attackers.

The arrested individuals are believed to have harbored three Pakistani terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to the NIA. The suspects offered logistical support and shelter at a hill park location ahead of the attack, which tragically targeted tourists based on their religious identity.

The NIA has criticized ongoing speculative media reports about the terrorists' identities, promising to disclose verified details at an appropriate time. The evidence gathered includes witness accounts, video footage, technical data, and police sketches, which are still under careful analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025