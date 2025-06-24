Left Menu

Iran's Defiant Stand: Retaliation and Diplomacy

A senior Iranian official announced that Iran will persist in retaliating against U.S. attacks. The official stressed that while Iran is open to diplomacy, it will only consider negotiations if U.S. and Israeli attacks cease.

Iran is set to continue its retaliatory actions against the United States following recent attacks, according to a senior official who spoke to Reuters on Monday.

The official emphasized Iran's capacity for rationality, stating that diplomatic efforts will commence once appropriate retribution has been enacted against the aggressors.

Further negotiations with the U.S. will be contingent upon the cessation of attacks by both the U.S. and Israel, he added.

