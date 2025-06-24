Iran's Nuclear Comeback: Restoration Plans Post Strikes
Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, announced plans to assess and restore damage to nuclear facilities after Israeli and U.S. strikes. Measures are in place to prevent interruptions in production and services, as the nation rebuilds its main nuclear infrastructure.
Iran is actively assessing the damage to its nuclear industry following a series of targeted strikes by Israeli and U.S. forces. According to a report by Mehr news agency, Mohammad Eslami, Iran's nuclear chief, detailed on Tuesday that arrangements for the restoration of these facilities are underway.
Eslami emphasized that the primary goal is to avoid disruptions in the production and services provided by the nation's nuclear sector. This marks a significant step as Iran seeks to revitalize its nuclear capabilities following recent tensions.
The strikes had critically impacted Iran's main nuclear infrastructures, prompting urgent measures to mitigate any further disruptions and ensure the continuity of nuclear operations.
