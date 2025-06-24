Escalation in the Middle East: Israel and Iran's Tensions Intensify

The Israeli military has reported that its defensive systems are engaged in intercepting missiles launched from Iran aimed at Israel. Citizens have been instructed to enter protected spaces and stay put until further notice.

This announcement followed Israel's acceptance of a ceasefire proposal presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at de-escalating tensions with Iran.

The region remains on high alert as diplomatic and military actions unfold, highlighting the fragile state of peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)