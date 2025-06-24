Left Menu

Mystery in Saharanpur: Teen Girl Disappears from Shelter Home

A 17-year-old girl in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, went missing from a shelter home. The facility's superintendent claims kidnapping. A case has been filed against an unidentified person, with police analyzing CCTV footage for any leads in the ongoing investigation.

Updated: 24-06-2025 13:38 IST
Mystery in Saharanpur: Teen Girl Disappears from Shelter Home
  • Country:
  • India

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is embroiled in a case involving a missing 17-year-old girl who vanished from a local shelter home. The facility's superintendent has alleged that the teenager was kidnapped.

Police have taken action by registering a missing person report and are working to locate the missing girl. The report was filed at Janakpuri police station after the girl was reported missing from Pushpanjali Vihar, bringing statewide attention to the case.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain informed that the case has been officially registered under kidnapping charges against an unidentified individual. Investigations are ongoing as authorities meticulously examine CCTV footage for any potential leads in this mysterious disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

