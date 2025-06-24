Mystery in Saharanpur: Teen Girl Disappears from Shelter Home

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is embroiled in a case involving a missing 17-year-old girl who vanished from a local shelter home. The facility's superintendent has alleged that the teenager was kidnapped.

Police have taken action by registering a missing person report and are working to locate the missing girl. The report was filed at Janakpuri police station after the girl was reported missing from Pushpanjali Vihar, bringing statewide attention to the case.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain informed that the case has been officially registered under kidnapping charges against an unidentified individual. Investigations are ongoing as authorities meticulously examine CCTV footage for any potential leads in this mysterious disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)