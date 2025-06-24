Alleged Kidnapping Drama in Delhi Resolves as Misunderstanding
In northeast Delhi, a purported kidnapping turned out to be a misunderstanding. A woman left voluntarily after a dispute with her friend, dispelling initial fears of abduction. Police rapidly responded to the incident, but it was later clarified the woman was not forcibly taken.
An alarm over a supposed kidnapping in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area dissipated after it was revealed the woman left of her own accord following an argument with her male acquaintance.
Information about a suspected abduction was reported to Bhajanpura Police Station at around 2.50 am, prompting a swift response.
Authorities quickly deployed multiple teams for surveillance and the woman was found safe, clarifying the incident was a misunderstanding stemming from a personal dispute. The police have not filed a kidnapping case, as inquiries continue.
