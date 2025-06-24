Alleged Kidnapping Drama in Delhi Resolves as Misunderstanding

An alarm over a supposed kidnapping in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area dissipated after it was revealed the woman left of her own accord following an argument with her male acquaintance.

Information about a suspected abduction was reported to Bhajanpura Police Station at around 2.50 am, prompting a swift response.

Authorities quickly deployed multiple teams for surveillance and the woman was found safe, clarifying the incident was a misunderstanding stemming from a personal dispute. The police have not filed a kidnapping case, as inquiries continue.

