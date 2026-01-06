Left Menu

Abduction at Knifepoint: Unraveling a Harrowing Ordeal in Delhi

A man named Kuldeep was allegedly abducted at knifepoint and forced to transfer Rs 40,000 to his captors in northwest Delhi. The accused, including a habitual offender, were arrested by police following CCTV analysis. Recovery of weapons and some extorted money has occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident of abduction at knifepoint took place in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, where a man was subjected to severe intimidation and financial extortion. Officials reported on Tuesday that the victim, Kuldeep, was forced to transfer Rs 40,000 to his abductors using UPI methods.

The accused trio—Sachin alias Mohit, Ajay Sharma, and Deepak alias DC, all from Mukherjee Nagar—were apprehended. The ordeal unfolded on January 2 when Kuldeep, returning home from Machhi Market, was intercepted and threatened by the perpetrators. They coerced him into a nearby jhuggi, where he faced confinement, physical assault, and was forced to arrange a sizable financial transaction.

Ultimately, through the aid of his landlord, Kuldeep reached out to local authorities, culminating in the arrests. A pistol, knife, and mobile phone used in the extortion were seized, with police also recovering Rs 37,500 of the stolen amount. One of the suspects, Sachin, is noted for his extensive criminal history, contributing to the case's high-profile investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

