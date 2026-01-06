Tragic Field: Argument Turns Deadly Among Friends

In a tragic turn of events, police have apprehended two men following the murder of their young acquaintance. The incident occurred after a heated argument escalated during a drinking session, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as 17-year-old Akash, reportedly left with the accused on Saturday evening. His body was tragically discovered in a field in Mewla Bhatti village the next day. The accused are named Chintoo (20) and Badal (21).

A complaint from Akash's family led to the suspects' arrest on Monday. According to ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam, the accused admitted to strangling Akash with a muffler during the altercation. Police recovered the muffler and alcohol bottles near the crime scene, and the duo was remanded to custody on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)