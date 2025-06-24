In a new development from the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, Russia has announced that its military forces have seized the village of Dyliivka, located in the Donetsk region. This information was disclosed by the Russian defense ministry and subsequently reported by the state news agency, TASS.

However, international news agency Reuters has mentioned that it is currently unable to independently verify the assertion made by Russia regarding its military's success on this particular front.

The situation remains fluid, and additional confirmations from independent sources are eagerly awaited to ascertain the veracity of the claims made by the Russian state authorities.